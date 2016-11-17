EPF accounts lying dormant more than 3 years will get interest

NewDelhi,Nov17:In a big relief for nearly 10 crore employees, the money remaining idle in provident fund deposits for 36 months or more will now earn interest.

The inoperative or idle PF accounts were not paid interest since 2011. In case of PF accounts, if there is no contribution paid during the last 36 months, the accounts were classified as inoperative. Thus, earlier, if an employee quit his/her job and failed to transfer or withdraw the PF money within 36 months, the account turned inoperative and did not fetch any interest.