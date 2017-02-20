EPFO expected to launch online facility for settlement of claims

New Delhi, Feb 20:Retirement fund body EPFO is expected to launch online facility for settlement of claims, including EPF withdrawal and pension fixation, by May this year to put an end to tedious paper work by its members.

Currently, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) receives close to 1 crore applications manually for settlement of EPF withdrawal claim, pension fixation among other requests. Â Â

“The process of connecting all field offices with a central server is going on. We may introduce the facility for online submission of all types of applications and claims like EPF withdrawal and pension settlement by May this year,” EPFO’s Central Provident Fund Commissioner VP Joy said.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: