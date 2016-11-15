EPL has to promote English talent: Puyol

London, Nov 15 (IANS) Former Spain star Carles Puyol said that the English Premier League (EPL) needs to promote the talent of local players so that the England football team can start winning titles.

In an interview published on Monday by British newspaper The Times, the Spaniard admitted that he does not know how many English players are in the EPL, but he thinks there is “a small number”, reports Efe.

“You need to promote English players, because the Premier League is a very strong competition,” he said.

The 38-year-old former FC Barcelona defender pointed out that there is no reason to prevent the English team from taking “a step forward like” Spain.

“On paper, the names England have, it’s a very good, strong team. If they have a clear idea and a line to follow, as we did, then of course they can go on to win things,” he added.

Puyol praised English players such as Wayne Rooney, John Terry and Steven Gerrard, adding that England has always had, and still has, “very good players.”

