EPS-OPS AIADMK likely to pass resolution ousting Sasikala, Dinakaran, Council meeting begins

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 12: The AIADMK is holding its General Council meeting at Chennai now as the Madras High Court gave to go-ahead. It is expected that the party is would remove VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran from all party positions.

The OPS-EPS alliance is likely to pass a resolution on the AIADMK by-law in the Council meeting. There are high chances to nullify Sasikala’s and Dinakaran’s alliance to the AIADMK if the resolution on the bylaw is passed. Right now EPS-OPS has 112 MLAs, lacking the number from 118 majority- while TTV Dhinakaran has proven he has 22 MLAs

But any move made by the Council meeting would be a token, as it would be subject to the High Court to take a final decision. This decision is likely to be taken on October 23 on hearing of a plea by a Sasikala loyalist to impose stay on the gathering.

