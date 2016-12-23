Epson brings worlds lightest and smallest wireless mobile printer at Rs21,000

World’s lightest and smallest wireless mobile printer is here ladies and gentlemen, presenting the all new Epson WorkForce WF-100. The company says that this device has been designed for professionals’ on-the-go, as it is equipped with built-in wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct, and an integrated rechargeable battery, for convenience.

Due to its minimal dimension, the Epson WorkForce WF-100 gets the title of The world’s lightest and smallest mobile printer. It features built-in wireless and Wi-Fi Direct2 that makes it easy to print from iPad, iPhone, tablets, smartphones, and laptops. It can Print professional-quality business documents and borderless 4″ x 6″ photos with speeds up to 7.0 ISO ppm (black) and 4.0 ISO ppm (colour). These prints are said to be fade and water resistant due to the durable and quick-dry inks.