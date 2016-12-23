Epson brings worlds lightest and smallest wireless mobile printer at Rs21,000

December 23, 2016 | By :
Epson brings worlds lightest and smallest wireless mobile printer at Rs21,000

World’s lightest and smallest wireless mobile printer is here ladies and gentlemen, presenting the all new Epson WorkForce WF-100. The company says that this device has been designed for professionals’ on-the-go,  as it is equipped with built-in wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct, and an integrated rechargeable battery, for convenience.

Due to its minimal dimension, the Epson WorkForce WF-100 gets the title of The world’s lightest and smallest mobile printer. It features built-in wireless and Wi-Fi Direct2 that makes it easy to print from iPad, iPhone, tablets, smartphones, and laptops. It can Print professional-quality business documents and borderless 4″ x 6″ photos with speeds up to 7.0 ISO ppm (black) and 4.0 ISO ppm (colour). These prints are said to be fade and water resistant due to the durable and quick-dry inks.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
12,000 solar pumps have been distributed so far to the farmers in Chhattisgarh
Switzerland court fines man USD 4,000 for liking controversial post on social networking site Facebook
Turkey detains over 1,000 suspects who aresupporters of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen
Britain to recruit 200,000 apprentices by 2020 in public sector
World’s lightest mechanical watch unveiled in Geneva
Rapper Drake gifts Jennifer Lopez USD 100,000 diamond necklace
Top