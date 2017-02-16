Ericsson introduces new platform to accelerate 5G

New Delhi, Feb 16: Swedish communication technology firm Ericsson on Thursday introduced “5G platform” to accelerate the path to next generation wireless services.

Ericsson’s new 5G platform comprises the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, together with digital support systems, transformation services and security.

“With this launch, we introduce our 5G platform to support the beginning of a huge change in network capabilities, allowing our customers to offer more advanced use cases and new business models to their customers,” said Arun Bansal, Head of Business Unit Network Products at Ericsson.

Ericsson expects that in 2026, there will be a $582 billion market opportunity globally as telecom operators leverage 5G technology for industry digitalisation.

For operators, this represents potential to add 34 per cent growth in revenues in 2026.

“Ericsson 5G Core System capable of 5G use cases is based on network slices. Network slicing allows an operator to provide dedicated virtual networks with functionality specific to the service or customer over a common network,” the company said.

–IANS