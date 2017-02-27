ESPNcricinfo Awards: Virat Kohli named as captain of the year

New Delhi, Feb 27: India Test captain Virat Kohli has been named as the ‘Captain of the Year’ at the 10th annual ESPN Cricinfo Awards.

Virat Kohli, who led Indian cricket team to 9 wins out of 12 Tests on the last year.

Virat Kohli’s personal batting form remained exceptional all through; he averaged nearly 76 in the 12 Tests and scored three double-hundreds.

Ben Stokes, the current vice-captain of England won the Test Batting Performance of the Year for his astonishing counterattacking innings of 258 runs off 198 balls against South Africa in Cape Town.

Ben Stokes team-mate Stuart Broad’s 6 for 17 in the third Test ensured a series victory for the English Team and made him the Test Bowling Performance of the Year award for the second year running.

Winners of the ESPNCricinfo Awards were decided by an independent jury including former cricketers, ESPNcricinfo’s senior editors, writers and global correspondents, including Ian Chappell, Mahela Jayawardene, Ramiz Raja, Sambit Bal, Courtney Walsh and Simon Taufel among others.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock’s 178 against Australia in Centurion was the second-highest individual score by a South African player, and it was voted the One Day International (ODI) Batting Performance of the Year.

West-Indies mystery spinner Sunil Narine was awarded the One Day International (ODI) Bowling Performance of the Year award for his 6 for 27 against South Africa in the Tri-Nation series in Guyana.

Carlos Brathwaite the West-Indies and Delhi Daredevil’s player received the T20 Batting Performance of the Year award for his 34 not out against England in the World T20 final in Kolkata, in which he hit four consecutive sixes off the last over to win West Indies in the match.

Mustafizur Rahman, the Bangladesh left-arm fast bowler took away the T20 Bowling Performance of the Year award for his 5 for 22 during the World Twenty Twenty against New Zealand in Kolkata.

One of the brightest young stars of Bangladesh’s national cricket team, Mehedi Hasan Miraz was declared as Debutant of the Year for his 19 wickets in the 2 Test matches against England, one of those perhaps their finest Test win ever.

On his year ESPNcricinfo introduced awards for women’s cricket across all 3 international formats.

WestIndies player Hayley Williams received the Batting Performance of the Year award for her match-winning 66 off 45 balls performance in the World T20 final against three-time champions Australia.

The talented Scottish offspinner Leigh Kasperek took the Bowling Performance of the Year award for her 3 for 13 spell, defeating Australia in the teams’ World T20 group match.

“The ESPN cricinfo Awards are about meaning and context, so we are chuffed a 10 ball innings sits beside a score of 258 in the list of winners. There is delight and irony in the fact that these 2 performances belong to Carlos Brathwaite and Ben Stokes, whose names will be forever entwined for those dramatic four balls in the World T20 final.The tenth year has seen some inspirational talent come to the forefront, we are very glad to introduce winners from women and Associates cricket this year.” -Sambit Bal, Editor-in-chief of ESPNcricinfo and ESPN South Asia

The ESPNcricinfo Awards acknowledge the best individual batting and bowling performances in cricket over the calendar year.

They are voted on by an independent jury of former cricketers, commentators, and ESPNcricinfo’s senior writers.

Previous winners of the ESPNcricinfo Awards have included Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Shahid Afridi and Kumar Sangakkara.