Results of the third-year MBBS exams were allegedly leaked a day before its official publication , complaint filed with police cyber cell.

THRISSUR,June21: The results of the third-year MBBS exams were allegedly leaked a day before its official publication on Tuesday by Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS). University officials received complaints on Tuesday that Kolenchery Medical College in Ernakulam had uploaded the result of its 100 students on the college website Monday afternoon and quickly withdrew as it sparked off a controversy.

Vice-chancellor M.K.C. Nair ordered a probe, and the KUHS officials filed a complaint with the police cyber cell. Sources close to KUHS said the result would have been transferred from the section handling the exams in the varsity through a WhatsApp message. KUHS officials said the Kolenchery Medical College officials had denied it. They cross-checked the copy of the alleged leaked results and found that it matched with the original.