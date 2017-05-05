Etah bus tragedy: PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs

New Delhi, May 5: Expressing his condolences over the loss of lives in Etah’s Uttar Pradesh, where 14 people were killed in a road accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an exgratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims’ next of kin.

Prime Minister Modi also announced Rs. 50,000 as exgratia for those injured in the accident.

Around 14 people were killed and more than 24 injured after a mini bus fell into a canal in Etah in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident took place when the family, which had hired the minibus, was returning from Sakrauli Village to Agra.

The driver was allegedly in a drowsy state, following which he lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed through a railing and fell into a canal.

The injured were admitted to Jalesar primary health care centre and a major rescue operation was launched to rescue the injured. (ANI)

