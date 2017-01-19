Etah school bus accident: 15 children Killed, rescue operations on

Lucknow, Jan 19: 24 school children were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, according to police sources.

The school bus was hit by a speeding truck on the Patiali road. Fog was said to be the main cause of the accident, an official told IANS.

While schools in the state have been closed until Friday 20 due to poor weather conditions, the J.S. Public school to which the bus belonged was open.

The truck was being driven at a high speed when the school bus collided with it. It was a head-on collision. The children in the bus were on their way to school. They were all junior school students, aged between seven and ten years.

Police say that according to a government order, all schools were supposed to be shut due to cold weather conditions. An investigation in in progress to know why the school was functioning despite the government order, and who was responsible for this decision.

Javeed Ahmed, the Director General of Police (DGP) said that rescue operations are being carried out.

The bus had more than 60 students.

–IANS