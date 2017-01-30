Etah school bus accident: Allahabad High Court directs UP Government to submit action report

Lucknow/UP, Jan. 30: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit the action report in connection with the Etah school bus accident by February 2.

As many as 15 children were killed and over forty others injured as the bus rammed into a stationary truck in Etah district.

Over 30 students of the J.S. Vidyaniketan English School were rushed to the nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

“The school was open against the orders of the district administration” Uttar Pradesh Assistant Director General of Police Daljeet Singh Choudhary told ANI. (ANI)