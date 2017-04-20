Ethiopian Airlines Inflight Catering wins Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa

Addis Ababa ,April20:Ethiopian Airlines Inflight Catering, the largest single in-flight catering facility in Africa, has won Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa Awards on PAX International Readership Awards 2017 held in Hamburg, Germany.

Through an online balloting process from the magazine’s website, 25 awardees from airlines, airline caterers and suppliers of seating, inflight entertainment and amenity items have been honoured by readers of PAX International Magazine, which has been covering the cabin services industry since 1997 with print issues, electronic newsletters and website.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said; “Readers of PAX International have spoken out loud and clear and unanimously voted Ethiopian as an outstanding inflight Food Service in Africa. I wish to thank them all for their strong vote of confidence. As a customer focused airline, we work very hard to exceed customer expectations in customer services on ground and in the air. Moreover, our international kitchens, specializing in Chinese, Halal, Indian, Italian, Kosher, and Vegan meals, consume fresh and organic fruits and vegetables direct from the farm. Above all, our unique Ethiopian hospitality coupled with the variety of culinary experiences, will continue to induce an excellent ingredient and a new dimension to the already multiple award winning inflight services that we are very well known for in the industry.”

Ethiopian recently inaugurated Catering facility is capable of producing more than 100,000 meals every single day. It also offers on-board duty free items for multiple airlines, as well as VIP and charter flights which often shuttle to and from Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Catering has also redefined meal services for Business Class flyers; serving with glasses and dishes readied in a unique design, size and color fitting Cloud-9 level, where each course is being orchestrated on lined passengers’ table in a wider space for dinning.