Ethiopian athlete Gebret Sadik claims 28th Marrakech marathon

Rabat, Jan 30 : Ethiopian athlete Adhiana Gebret Sadik claimed the 28th Marrakech International Marathon title here.

Sadik crossed the finish line with a time of 2:08:55 on Sunday followed by Moroccans Hicham Laqouahi at second spot with a time of 2:10:24 and Salahedine Bounaser third at 2:10:25, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the women’s category, Ethiopian Ashu Kasim Rabo came first with a time of 2:30:18, ahead of Kenyans Beatrice Jelagat Cherop at 2:31:07 and Alice Jepkenboi Kibore at 2:32:28.

Over 8,000 runners took part in this year’s edition.

