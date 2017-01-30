Ethiopian athlete Gebret Sadik claims 28th Marrakech marathon

January 30, 2017 | By :
Ethiopian athlete Gebret Sadik claims 28th Marrakech marathon

Rabat, Jan 30 : Ethiopian athlete Adhiana Gebret Sadik claimed the 28th Marrakech International Marathon title here.

Sadik crossed the finish line with a time of 2:08:55 on Sunday followed by Moroccans Hicham Laqouahi at second spot with a time of 2:10:24 and Salahedine Bounaser third at 2:10:25, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the women’s category, Ethiopian Ashu Kasim Rabo came first with a time of 2:30:18, ahead of Kenyans Beatrice Jelagat Cherop at 2:31:07 and Alice Jepkenboi Kibore at 2:32:28.

Over 8,000 runners took part in this year’s edition.

–IANS

gau/mr

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Jemima-Sumgong
Kenya’s Rio Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong fails dope test
NASA AI auto-captures changes in Ethiopian volcano Erta
Woman police win all women Brahma Kumari’s Sakhi Minithon marathon at Ghatkopar
HBO launches ‘Game of Thrones’ marathon binge sessions on Christmas holidays
Al Hammadi wins Dubai’s National Day Camel Marathon
Frankfurt Marathon: Kenya’s Jepchirchir pulls out because of poor preparations
Top