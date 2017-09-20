Etios Cross X Edition: Toyota Kirloskar launches stylish, fuel efficient model with all standard safety features

Kolkata/ West Bengal, September 20: Etios Cross X Edition, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches its brand new car. The new version is available in the showrooms in eastern part of the country. Pan India launch scheduled for next week.

Price tag of the edition starts from Rs 6.80 lakh (ex showroom, Kolkata) for G trim based petrol version and Rs 8.23 lakh (ex showroom, Kolkata) for V trim based diesel option.

Above the corresponding trims, both variants of the new Toyota Etios Cross X gets cosmetic and feature updates costing around Rs 33,000.

A new quartz brown paint, black front grille and fog lamp bezels, ‘X Edition’ badges and body coloured cladding are the attractions of edition. A carbon fibre finish to the instrumental panel and new dual tone upholstery add up to the interiors of edition. 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iPod compatibility and reverse parking camera are the added specifications.

Etios Cross X continues to run on the same power trains which are propelling the standard trims and there is no mechanical change in the car. The petrol version claims to return a fuel efficiency of 17.71kmpl; it gets 80PS/104Nm from 1.2-litre engine with a 5-speed manual. The diesel variant claims 23.59kmpl; offers 68PS/170Nm from 1.4-litre oil burner.

Dual front SRS airbags, ABS with EBD and front seat belt with pre tensioner and force limiter are the standard safety features of the model.

Hyundai i20 Active, Volkswagen Cross Polo and Honda WR-V are the competitors of Toyota Etios Cross.