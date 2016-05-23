EU Film Festival to start in Delhi on May 27

New Delhi, May 23: The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) will be back with a feast of 24 award winning European films. The 21st edition of the fest will kick off here on May 27 with a screening of British film “Coriolanus”.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union and embassies of EU Member States in partnership with local organisations, including the Federation of Film Societies of India, the fest will screen 24 films from 24 European countries in 11 Indian cities.

The festival will traverse through Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Jodhpur till August 14, read a statement.

The festival features 24 award winning European films from Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Britain.

This year, the festival will screen movies from varied genres ranging from comedy of the absurd to gripping drama, unexpected romance and heart-stopping action.

Some of the highlights from the festival include the stories of a ten-year-old abandoned boy ‘Jack’ who picks up his six-year-old brother and finds his way to life on his own; a great soldier of Rome who is despised by his own people and forced to turn to his enemy to find acceptance and an out-of-work illusionist who has a life-changing experience when he meets a young woman in Scotland.

Speaking about the success of the European Union Film Festival in India, Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the European Union, said: “The European Union Film Festival has won a special place in the Indian film calendar and in the hearts of viewers by showcasing the wry, the unexpected, the beautiful and even the tragic events of ordinary lives in unfamiliar settings.”

The EU Film Festival begins in Delhi with shows at five venues – British Council, Embassy of the Slovak Republic in India, Instituto Cervantes, India Habitat Centre and India International Centre – from May 27 to June 19.

It will be inaugurated by Tomasz Kozlowski in the presence of the Ambassador of Lithuania, Laimonas Talat-Kelpša, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Milan Hovorka, and the Director India, British Council, Alan Gemmell, O.B.E, with the screening of “Coriolanus” at the British Council here.

The movie, directed by actor and now director Ralph Fiennes, is based on the Shakespearean play of the same name.

EUFF dates and venues in other cities will be announced on the website and Facebook pages of the EU Delegation soon.