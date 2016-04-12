EU partially lifts ban on Sri Lankan fishery products

Colombo, Apr. 12: The ban on Sri Lankan seafood’s to the European countries has been partially lifted following preliminary approval by the European Union (EU).

A spokesman from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources at a news station said that European Union arrived at the decision to partially lift the ban following several rounds of discussions and decided to allow export of Sri Lankan sea foods within the next few months, reports Colombo Page.

The order to completely lift the ban will come into being only after European Parliament’s approval in the matter.

The island nation has been facing ban on its fish exports to EU since mid-January last year, following its failure to demonstrate that it sufficiently addressed illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
