EU removes Hamas, LTTE from terror list

September 23, 2016

Brussels,Sept23:The European Union (EU)’s top court took a step toward confirming the removal of Hamas, as well as the Tamil Tigers, from an EU terrorism blacklist despite protestations from Israel and the Sri Lankan governments.

An advocate general at the European Court of Justice, whose advice is usually followed by judges, recommended on Thursday that they reject an appeal by the Council of EU member states against the lower EU court’s decisions in late 2014 to remove both movements from the sanctions list.

In both cases, judges of the EU’s General Court ruled that EU leaders relied too heavily on media reports rather than their own investigations when they imposed asset freezes and travel bans dating back 15 years on members of Hamas and the LTTE.

The General Court did not address whether the groups’ actions merited inclusion on the list of terrorist organisations but ruled that the procedures putting them on the list were flawed.

