Eurostar train hits wild boar in France

Paris,Oct3:Eurostar passengers experienced delays after a train hit a wild boar that had strayed onto the track.

The 14:22 service from London St Pancras to Paris Gare du Nord was delayed for about an hour on Sunday after hitting the animal in the Haute Picardie area of northern France.

A Eurostar spokesman said this led to minor delays as temporary speed restrictions were put in place.

He said the train arrived safely at the Paris terminus.

“The collision caused a few delays as the train was stopped to be checked,” he said.

“After any collision we need to make sure everything is safe.

“There are wild boars in that area, which can take it upon themselves to roam from their area onto the track.”

It is understood no-one was injured, but there has been no further information about the wild boar.

While services appeared to be running as normal by 19:30 BST, the company’s website still warned passengers of possible delays.