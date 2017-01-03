Eva Amurri Martino’s nurse drops her son’s on the head

Los Angeles, Jan 3: Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon’s daughter and actress Eva Amurri Martino has revealed that her son, Major James, suffered a crack on his head after a night nurse dropped him just after Thanksgiving last year.

In a blog post shared on her website HappilyEvaAfter.com, Sarandon, who has daughter Marlowe Mae, two, and three-month-old son Major, also said that she believes she is suffering from “some form” of post-traumatic stress disorder possibly linked to post-natal depression as a result of the accident, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said that Major is now “completely fine” and has been “healing well” and “hitting milestones”.

“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our night nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” said Martino, who is married to retired American soccer player Kyle Martino.

“Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams.

“He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement,” she added.

Martino said she is lucky her son was not seriously injured.

“By the grace of all of his many angels, and every God one cares to pray to, Major is fine. Completely fine. He has been healing well, hitting milestones, cooing, smiling, and generally showing us that he is and will be ok as he grows and develops,” she said.

–IANS