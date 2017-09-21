Even when dogs bark, parade goes on: N Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong calls US President Trump as ‘barking dog’

Seoul/ South Korea, September 21: South Korea to send $8 million worth of aid to North Korea. The plan was made on Thursday when China warned the crisis on the Korean peninsula which was getting really serious day by day. Even the war of words between Pyongyang and Washington continued.

Following US President Donald Trump’s warning that he would totally destroy North if it threatened US and its allies, North Korea’s foreign likened Trump to a ‘barking dog’.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “we call on all parties to be calmer than calm and not let the situation escalate out of control.”

Decision to send aid to N Korea was not popular in S Korea. Hitting President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating, raised concerns in Japan and the United States. New U.N. sanctions follow against North Korea for its sixth nuclear test earlier this month.

The aid policy remains unaffected by geopolitical tensions with the North, asserted South’s Unification Ministry. The ministry added that exact timing of when the aid will be sent, as well as its size, will be confirmed later.

Through the World Food Programme, South told that it aims to send $4.5 million worth of nutritional products for children and pregnant women. Through UNICEF, it would send $3.5 million worth of vaccines and medicinal treatments.

Unification Minister Cho Myong-gyon said, “we have consistently said we would pursue humanitarian aid for North Korea in consideration of the poor conditions children and pregnant women are in there, apart from political issues.”

UNICEF’s regional director for East Asia and the Pacific Karin Hulshof said, “today, we estimate that around 200,000 children are affected by acute malnutrition, heightening their risk of death and increasing rates of stunting.” He added, “food and essential medicines and equipment to treat young children are in short supply.”

It was in December 2015 the last time South had sent aid to the North, under ex president Park Geun-hye, through the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).