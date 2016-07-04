Event management personnel dangled upside down from 15th floor balcony for refusing extortion demand

Mumbai July 4:A 26-year-old man running an event management company was assaulted and suspended upside down from his 15th-floor balcony after he refused to give in to their extortion demand.

Jaideep Budrook, a resident of the plush Imperial Heights in Goregaon (West), was alone in the flat at the time. The Goregaon police have arrested two people in connection with the crime.

Recounting the horror, Budrook said, “I was not keeping well for some time and had shifted to a relative’s residence in Bhayandar for a few days before the incident. On June 28, I felt a little better and so returned to my flat which I share with a friend.”

The doorbell rang at about 3 pm and Budrook saw four men standing. “My friend was out for a shoot at the time. The four barged in and shut the door. One of them was Krishna Dubey whom I had met through a friend who is a model about six months ago.”

Budrook said Dubey and another man, who he addressed as Asad, pushed him and asked him to cough up Rs 1 lakh. “They said I would be killed if I did not pay up. As I tried to understand what was going on, Dubey and Asad dragged me out to the balcony where they pinned me against the wall. Asad pulled out a blade kind of thing and put it on my left eyelid and began pressing it.”

Despite the bleeding eyelid, the intruders showed no mercy. They then pushed Budrook outside the balcony holding his legs. “While Asad held my legs and I was dangling out of the balcony, Dubey said that this was just a trailer and if I did not listen to them, I may be dead. I kept pleading them to lift me back,” said the entrepreneur.

The 26-year-old said he was going to die for sure when Asad loosened his grip once and then held him by his leg again. “I couldn’t do anything, not even scream. I promised to pay them if they pulled me in.”

While Budrook then paid Rs 25,000 to Dubey and Asad, the duo grabbed his laptop, printer and other electronic gadgets. He also said his mobile phone was snatched away the moment the four men entered the flat.

Dubey and Asad kept playing with the electronic gadgets as the other two accomplices held a bleeding Budrook in one corner of the room. It was only when they felt that Budrook did not have any more money left with him, they left the flat with a stern warning that they would be back to collect the remaining amount.

This was not the first time that Budrook was threatened for money by Dubey or Asad. A month ago, when Budrook was holidaying with his family in Lonavala, he had received an extortion call from them. Security supervisor Subhash Jadhav at Imperial Heights said, “The intercom for that particular wing wasn’t working so visitors were made to write their names in a register before being allowed to visit any flat. Now, everyone is screened and flat owners are contacted before guests are allowed to enter the building.”

“I was with my family when a man, who identified himself as Asad, called me and demanded money. When I asked him who he was, he said he was into the business of kidnapping. He said he would kidnap me to extract the money,” said Budrook.

TOOK THREAT AS PRANK CALL

Thinking it to be a prank call, Budrook did not inform anyone about it. “I regret that decision of mine.”

According to the Goregaon police, Dubey had visited Budrook’s flat thrice in his absence in the period when he was out of the country last month. The police managed to nab Asad and Dubey when they came to collect the remaining Rs 75,000 on July 1 and are looking for the two other accomplices. Asad is jobless while Dubey does some odd jobs.

“We are interrogating the duo to get details about their other accomplices. It seems they targeted the complainant thinking he carried a large amount of cash with him and it would be easy to scare him,” said Inspector Pravin Patil from Goregaon Police Station.