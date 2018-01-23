Events mocking Anti valentine’s day started to surface on Facebook

Social media is known for trolls and memes more than anything these days. In addition to that, there is event notification popped around on Facebook that passes the message of ‘Anti valentine’s day’. The event mainly focuses to take a sarcastic move on political outfit Bajrang dal and their policy of defending valentine’s day celebration and protect the very idea of ‘sankari India’.

Two Meme pages, Memestan and Dank Memes Malayalam started doing their rounds with the event hosting, thousands of people started showed their support already.

The description of the event is ‘so original’ and so that, some are yet to get the idea of the event.