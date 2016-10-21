Do you ever tested This? Eating Cheese with wine make it taste better

London, Oct 21: The next time you drink a glass of wine, don’t forget to combine it with a cube of cheese. Researchers have confirmed that consuming cheese may actually increase how much someone likes the wine they are drinking.The study, published in the Journal of Food Science, used a new sensory evaluation method and found consuming cheese while drinking wine impacted the description and preference of different wines.

“When having a plate of assorted cheeses, the wine will probably taste better no matter which one they choose,” said lead author Mara Galmarini from University of Burgundy – Franche-Comte. The study was conducted at the Center for Taste and Feeding Behavior in France with frequent wine and cheese consumers from the city of Dijon.

The participants evaluated four wines (Pacherenc, Sancerre, Bourgogne and Madiran) using a new sensory evaluation method developed by the researchers to show how perception and liking of wine change after cheese intake over several sips, which is closer to what happens in typical consumption.

Four different cheeses were sampled over different sessions with each wine.Results showed that cheese consumption had an impact on the description for all wines, and impacted preference for most. None of the four cheeses included in the study had a negative impact on wine preference.

Liking of each wine was increased or remained the same after cheese intake. In both red wines (Bourgogne and Madiran), the four cheeses decreased the duration of dominance of astringency and increased that of red fruits aroma.

In the sweet white (Pacherenc), the duration of dominance of sweetness was not changed by cheese intake, but in the white dry wine, cheeses had an impact on the main aroma.

“Thanks to our research we learned that the duration of the perception of astringency of a certain wine could be reduced after having cheese and that the four evaluated cheeses had the same effect,” Galmarini said.