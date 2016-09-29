Every proud Indian must know what is a surgical strike and how Indian Army cammandos HIT Pakistan

New Delhi: Today, every Indian citizen is so proud of our Army. On Thursday, DGMO Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh literally attacked Pakistan, when he revealed about the surgical strike of Indian Army conducted on terror launch pads on the LoC last night.

So from today onwards every proud Indian must know what a Surgical Strike mean.

SURGICAL STRIKE is a type of military attack, specially designed to specifically destroy something, avoiding wider damage.

SURGICAL STRIKE a type of military attack which makes minimal collateral damage to surrounding structures, vehicles, buildings, or the general public infrastructure and utilities.