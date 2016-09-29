Every proud Indian must know what is a surgical strike and how Indian Army cammandos HIT Pakistan
New Delhi: Today, every Indian citizen is so proud of our Army. On Thursday, DGMO Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh literally attacked Pakistan, when he revealed about the surgical strike of Indian Army conducted on terror launch pads on the LoC last night.
So from today onwards every proud Indian must know what a Surgical Strike mean.
SURGICAL STRIKE is a type of military attack, specially designed to specifically destroy something, avoiding wider damage.
SURGICAL STRIKE is a type of military attack that is implemented in a stipulated manner on a particular site.
SURGICAL STRIKE a type of military attack which consequently damage only the intended legitimate military target.
SURGICAL STRIKE a type of military attack which makes minimal collateral damage to surrounding structures, vehicles, buildings, or the general public infrastructure and utilities.
The most recent and best example for a surgical strike is the attack inside Myanmar that was reportedly carried out by a crack team of about 70 commandos of the Indian Army who finished the operation within 40 minutes, leaving 38 Naga insurgents dead and seven injured.
Precision bombing is another type of SURGICAL STRIKE, which could be contrasted against carpet bombing, the latter results in high collateral damage and a wide range of destruction over an affected area.
The bombing of Baghdad during the initial stages of the 2003 Iraq War by US forces is a good example of a coordinated surgical strike, where government buildings and military targets were systematically attacked by the United States.
How the daring Indian Army implemented the strike?
After a long time of patience, the Indian Army has done it in style. Pakistan has long tested India’s patience by sponsoring death merchants who crossed the LoC and killed our men, abandoning their morning families and the country behind. One of the best example of such cowardice was the Uri terror attacks.
But India’s patience was up this time and the Indian Army acted with precision and bravery, leaving the Pakistanis clueless.
The entire operation started at around 12:30 on Wednesday night when a crack team of India’s best soldiers, the para-commandos boarded a chopper somewhere in northern India.
Their lives were at risk. They too knew it. But – given the fact that these men who are among the best of the best – personal safety would have been the last thing on their minds as they melted into the darkness with their guns seeking out the enemies of their motherland.
Their targets were the terror launch pads, the terror dens created by Pakistan to push terrorists into India.
Sources in the know said that multiple teams of commandos were tasked with specific terror camps in Bhimber, Hotspring, Kel, and Lipa sectors of PoK. They worked as independent unit but in unison when it came to the objective.
The Indian brave hearts, as per reports, were working on a strict brief – kill all the terrorists and ‘all those’ who come in between.
By 4:30 am today morning the mission was over and the count? 30-35 terrorists killed as per sources – the Jihadi man machines who were waiting to cross over to India.
Our men ensured that they were excused of the trek!
As per Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif who had been bragging about nukes, two Pakistani soldiers died and nine got injured in the operation.
Given Pakistan’s adeptness at repeatedly hiding the truth, the figure may be more.