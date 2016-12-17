‘Every star child craves for some normalcy in their lives’, says actress Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai, December 17: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, says that every star child craves for some normalcy in their lives away from chaos.

“Star child or celebrity Kids craves for some kind of normalcy in their lives as they are always surrounded by so much chaos. I think it is very important for the parents to keep the balance,” Sonakshi said at the launch of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya’s debut book launch titled “Standing On An Apple Box”, here on Friday.

“I’ve had a lovely childhood except for the parts when I was thrown into the limelight, unexpectedly or given more attention than I craved for,” she added.

Sonakshi graced the launch of Aishwarya’s debut book launch along with Karan Johar. The book is a semi-fictional memoir of the good, bad and ugly of being the daughter of one of the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry.

Sonakshi also talked about her childhood upbringing and memories during the book launch.

“At 14, I went with dad on some campaigning and everyone was treating me like a celebrity and asking me for my autograph. So when you’re thrown into that at such a young age, you start thinking that ‘oh my god what am I pushed into? I don’t want to be here’. Things like this do impact you in certain ways, said the actress.

Sonakshi Sinha also thanked Aishwarya for writing such a book and says that this might help people’s opinion about celebrity kids.

“I am really happy that she has written this book, which gives our prospective out so that people know how we also feel” adds Sonakshi.

Post “Force 2”, Sonakshi is currently shooting for “Noor”, which is also based on a book by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz titled “Karachi, You’re Killing Me!”

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 21, 2017. IANS