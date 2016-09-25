‘Every time I travels alone the experience is liberating’ : Kalki Koechlin

New Delhi, Sep 25 : She went on her first solo trip at the age of 18 and actress Kalki Koechlin says every time she travels alone the experience is liberating.

The 32-year-old actress says solo trips give a sense of freedom and strength, and women should not hesitate from traveling on their own.

“It is very important for women to travel on their own.

Taking a solo trip is encouraging as a woman. It is a lovely, liberating experience. It gives you a lot of empowerment. You make choices for yourself. You have to be wise and have an understanding. I think it is very important for overall growth,” Kalki told PTI.

The “Margarita, with a Straw” star has traveled across India alone but she finds South more tourist-friendly than the North region of the country.

“I find South of India very tourist friendly. May be it is marketed well. I feel the North is little more hostile regarding women. Overall, India is a really popular tourist destination. And we have huge potential to grow.”

Contrary to the latest trend of clicking selfies, Kalki, likes to travel without her phone to enjoy the beauty of the place. She, however, wants a person to be there by her side to take her pictures during these trips.

“I wish I had a photographer boyfriend so that he could click my pictures when I travel. I don’t like to click much as I prefer to be in the moment. But, I always regret it later.”

Kalki, whose last solo trip was to Sicily, Italy, says traveling helps in deciding the priorities in life and gives her time to introspect.

“Every journey adds a lot more to your life. You come back with a lot of sense of priorities in your life. Sometimes we get so caught up with our daily routine that we don’t even give time to ourselves.

“It makes us think about our relationships, it gives us time to self discover and make friends.”

The actress is currently seen in Fox Life’s travel show, “Kalki’s Great Escape,” which chronicles her journey to the region of Northeast.