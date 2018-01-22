Every woman should be aware of these cervical cancer signs

London/UK, Jan 22: The symptoms of cervical cancer, a condition that develops in the cervix, don’t surface during its early stages, but there are some crucial signs of the disease that women should know.

According to the Daily Express, one of the pivotal signs can be bleeding from the vagina at any time, other than during monthly period.

National Health Service also shared that the bleeding can usually occur after having sex.

The organisation added, “Other symptoms of cervical cancer may include pain and discomfort during sex and an unpleasant smelling vaginal discharge. If cancer spreads out of your cervix and into surrounding tissue and organs, it can trigger a range of other symptoms”.

Bone pain, loss of appetite and finding blood in the urine are also considered to be the signs of the condition.

Though there is no single way to prevent cervical cancer, the people can lower your risk by using a condom when having sex.

Most cases of the cancer are linked to an infection from the human papillomavirus (HPV), and using a condom could lower the risk of the infection.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women and the seventh most common cancer overall. In 2012, worldwide, there were estimated to have been around 528,000 new cases.

India alone accounts for one-fourth of the global burden of cervical cancers.

In a recent study, it was estimated that cervical cancer will occur in approximately one in 53 Indian women during their lifetime compared with one in 100 women in more developed regions of the world.

The data also showed that cervical cancer contributes to approximately 6-29 percent of all cancer in females at different locations within the country.