It is the same everywhere; Supremacists crush spirit of minorities in India and US

New Delhi,August14:If you observe the general trend of events all over the world a pattern emerges. People are divided.Opinions are diverse.The ruling factions always consider themselves privy to the wealth available in the public coppers which they abuse to their mind’s fancy.

The attack on minorities has increased i n the Us since the US president Trump entered office. In similar lines ,is the case of PM Narendra Modi’s regime .The attacks on non BJP supporters have to bear the brunt of the government whip.

The events of rascist and caste hatred has taken the form of cow lynching and beef eating campaigns under BJP supported factions .

The misuse of Hinduism for sectarian minority-bashing is especially sad since Hinduism provides the basis for a shared sense of common culture within India that has little to do with religion.

Hindu festivals, from Holito Deepavali, have already gone beyond their religious origins to unite Indians of all faiths as a shared experience (the revelry of Holi and the lights, firecrackers, mithais and social gambling of Deepavali have made both into secular occasions). Festivals, melas, lilas, all “Hindu” in origin, have become occasions for the mingling of ordinary Indians of all backgrounds; indeed, for generations now,

Muslim artisans in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi have made the traditional masks for the annual Ram Lila. Religion lies at the heart of Indian culture, but not necessarily as a source of division.

In US ,law enforcement officers target Black African Americans during protests and marches . They shoot down precious lives in the name of skin colour and supremacy as it were .To prove a point beyond doubt,the system has to be given benefit for trying to change.

The car ramming incident at the anti supremacist rally ,killing a young American woman civil rights activist in Charllotesville ,is evidence on the contrary ,of the supremacists winning .

The hospital cases of death for the dearth of facility at Gorakhpur , only handed down to a privileged few in urban cities suggests bias.

Asian-Americans are the United States’ most successful minority, but they are complaining ever more vigorously about discrimination, especially in academia as the case may be with Harvard.

A couple weeks into his presidency, Trump even bashed the US retailer Nordstrom on Twitter: “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” There, he used the power of the White House to attempt to throw a job-creating US company under the bus just because it had let go of his daughter’s clothing line.

High school students have walked down school lunchrooms shouting “white power” and “build the wall” in the faces of Hispanic students. In Minnesota, black students found “Go back to Africa” written on a toilet paper dispenser at school. A man in Michigan threatened to set a Muslim woman on fire unless she removed her hijab.

A church in the suburbs of the US capital had a sign advertising Spanish-language services ripped and replaced with“Trump Nation, Whites Only”. That it was in Montgomery County in Maryland known for its high achievers and high-income levels shocked the pastor.

Black students at the University of Pennsylvania found themselves in a group message from “Daddy Trump” that threatened violence with old photos of lynchings to make the point. The message apparently came from Oklahoma.

College and school authorities are taking unprecedented steps to punish the perpetrators. Administrators are writing pre-emptive letters to students on campuses that are still untouched.

The tepid silence of The US President in the midst of all this suggest only support for the thinking of the profane Klu Klux Kan like factions the use only violence to root out people they despise .

Trump gave a strangely vague response that didn’t blame anyone in particular: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Asked to clarify the statement, a White House official doubled down: “The President was condemning hatred, bigotry and violence from all sources and all sides. There was violence between protesters and counter protesters today.”

Just as American public is divided on peaceful co -existence among different races and communities,So is the bludgeoning population of India

But after the events unfold ,a bleak irritating singe on the back of ones’s head and remorse for being part of this society takes hold .

What is peaceful co existence ? Patience and tolerance in the information age ,for the views and diversity of different communities and life styles and respect to protect the natural resources, flora and fauna of one’s country .

If we cannot accept each other then we cannot accept ourselves. This in acceptance manifests as hatred and violence leadin to accelerated chaos and cataclysm of the earth and tits residents.

On the eve of the 75th Indian Independence, the author prays only that the meek and the virulent see the light of day and accept each other .also that day is not far where the ethnic minorities become majorities and comprise a significant part of population as in case with countries like Canada,South east Asian countries ,US etc