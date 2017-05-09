EVM tampering: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstrates in Delhi Assembly how votes can be rigged.

New Delhi, May 9: Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, on Tuesday claimed in the Delhi Assembly that EVMs can be tampered with using a certain secret code which any voter in the know can insert in the machine. Bhardwaj said that each party has a code and when that code is keyed into the machine all votes registered on the machine will go to the party the machine has been rigged for.

Bharadwaj, who was a software engineer before he joined politics, claimed the EVM machines can be tampered with easily, and demonstrated on a mock machine. Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “All it takes to rig EVM is changing the motherboard. If polls continue to be done through these, there will be no democracy.”

Giving a step-by-step demonstration of the how the tampering is allegedly done, he said there are different codes to make anyone on the panel win, based on their position in the panel. After the BJP swept the polls in UP, opposition parties — the BSP, Congress, AAP, SP and CPM — claimed that the machines were tampered with.

Bhardwaj demonstrated that the vote tally is absolutely different from actual votes cast. He resets the machine with the code and demonstrates that the same EVM, which passed the mock test, could be manipulated during polls.

He said he spent 10 years working in this field and challenged any scientist to explain it to him.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj

Bharadwaj, 34, was a software engineer till he went to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in August 2011 to applaud the fact of anti-corruption activist Kisan Baburao ‘Anna’ Hazare. Kejriwal was on the stage.

For Saurabh, what was meant to be a weekend outing with friends turned into serendipity. He got involved.

The story of how an ordinary man like Bharadwaj became a legislator elected from one of South Delhi’s most posh constituencies — in GK, where real estate prices are more expensive than in Manhattan — is a metaphor for a country where there is something inherently good despite lots of things going horribly wrong.

Bharadwaj’s story is about Indians, of all classes and castes, who crave for a corruption-free country where the honest can live decently.

The people of Delhi voted for hope, not cold logic.

It was an act of mass civil disobedience — of snubbing their old favourites like the Congress and the BJP, and instead lending a shoulder to Kejriwal as he pushed against the ‘system’.

It’s not important where the AAP stands in India’s political spectrum, or whether it is strong enough to withstand the next crucial stage.

In just one election, it has demolished the egos of the mainstream political parties.

Even if the AAP falters later, Delhi’s voters have given India hope for 2014.