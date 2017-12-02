EVM-tampering allegations are excuses for defeat, says Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Reportedly, the National general secretary of Congress, Mohan Prakash said that the BJP would lose in Gujarat, if the elections are carried out in a fair manner, that is, without using EVMs.

While addressing a press conference in Gujarat, Arun Jaitley said, “While the BJP has maintained its credibility, the Congress is slowly becoming extinct. The results haven’t been out yet and they have already started making excuses for their defeat.”

Surat/Gujarat, December 2: On the EVM tampering allegation, the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hit back the opposition parties. Arun Jaitley said that they were making excuses for their defeat. BJP had been accused of tampering the Electric Voting Machines (EVMs) several times.

Mohan Prakash said this in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also accused BJP that they have tampered the EVMs in the UP civil body polls.

“If the BJP is honest and believes in democracy then they should discard the EVMs and conduct voting on ballot papers. The general elections are due in 2019. If the BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if ballot papers are used, the BJP won’t come to power,” Mayawati said.

BJP achieved a massive victory in the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh on December 1.

The BSP won the mayoral posts in Aligarh and Meerut. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party failed to win a single mayoral seat.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said there was no tampering but a ‘setting’ in the civic polls.

“The BJP won wherever the EVMs were used, and the SP won wherever ballot papers were used,” Khan said, alluding to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls earlier this year.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18. (ANI)