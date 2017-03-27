EVMs tampered? Arvind Kejriwal, Mayawati’s doubts will be cleared in 8 weeks

New Delhi, March 27: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would likely hear the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking a direction for a thorough check into the machines alleged tampering issue after eight weeks.

Earlier, the court had not fixed any date of hearing for the case.

According to to the Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Manohar Lal Sharma “When tampered by the criminals for vote-stealing by changing voting numbers in favor of a political party for grabbing power, it’s a fraud upon the basic structure of democratic constitutional systems which is not only liable to be stopped but also investigated.”

Today, Manohar Lal Sharma mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar that the court should give a date for hearing the matter.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must register a case and investigate,” Manohar Lal Sharma argued in Supreme Court.

Earlier, the apex court had issued a notice to the Union Government seeking a reply into Manohar Lal Sharma’s plea.

Politicians have openly alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recently concluded assembly elections with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal leading the charge.

“We suspect that 20-25 percent of Aam Aadmi Party votes may have been transferred to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tampering,” Kejriwal alleged earlier.

The case will be heard next after eight weeks.