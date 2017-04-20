Ex-BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur should have been treated as whistleblower: Congress

New Delhi, April 20: Condemning the dismissal of Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav who uploaded a viral video of poor food condition of the Army, the Congress Party on Thursday said that the former should have been treated like a whistle blower, rather than being suspended.

“It is extremely unfortunate and regrettable. He was trying to expose the inadequacies in the entire nutrition system of the BSF. The superiors did not listen to him. He should have been treated as a whistle blower rather than being sacked,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told ANI.

He added that by pointing out to the insubstantive food that was served to the soldiers, who were performing arduous duty, Yadav was actually doing a national service.

“It is extremely unfortunate that a government which claims to be committed to transparency actually behaves in such a high-handed manner with somebody who is trying to expose in order to transform the system,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar said Yadav’s request should have been understood. “This is a very unfortunate incident. He shared his problems which would have been given importance instead of suspending him,” he added.

A day after the BSF dismissed the viral video of poor food conditions for the army, Yadav today said his fight is for all the soldiers, adding that he is confident of getting justice.