Ex-dacoit Malkhan Singh queues up to exchange notes in Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 18: The demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes has led people from all walks of life to line up in front of banks across the country in the run to get cash.

In Gwalior on Thursday, the dreaded dacoit of the 70s and 80s, Malkhan Singh, too was seen lining up at a bank branch to get his old currency exchanged.

The people who queued up with him at the SBI branch in Gwalior were amused to see him.

One of the most feared outlaws of the Chambal ravines, Malkhan and his gang had 94 police cases lodged against them, including 18 cases of dacoity, 28 of kidnapping, 19 of attempt to murder and 17 cases of murder.

He had surrendered with his men before the then chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Arjun Singh, in 1983.Malkhan rose to prominence in 1976 after blood feud between him and village Bilao sarpanch Kailash Narayan.

He tried to eliminate Narayan with a machine gun but failed, ultimately injuring two of his men and killing one. Narayan sustained six bullets wounds but survived, forcing Malkhan to flee to Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.After this, his name spelled terror in parts of Bundelkhand in UP and Madhya Pradesh.

The former bandit was recently in news over his biopic being shot by actor-director Mukesh R Chauksey.Post his surrender, Singh has been leading peaceful life in his native village engaging in farming and taking part frequently in religious conventions.