Ex-diplomat and parliamentarian Syed Shahabuddin passes away

Nodia, March 4: Ex-diplomat and former MP Syed Shahabuddin, died at a hospital in this suburb of the national capital on Saturday morning. He was suffering from a prolonged illness, a close aide said. He had served as Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

“Shahabuddin, former President of All India Muslim Majlise Mushawarat left for heavenly abode this morning at 6.22 a.m., ” close associate Navaid Hamid, who is currently President of the All India Muslim Majlise Mushawarat said.

He was admitted at the Jaypee Hospital, Noida, reports News Agency.