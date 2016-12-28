Ex CM of MP and BJP leader Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92

Bhopal, Dec 28: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sunder Lal Patwa passed away after suffering a heart attack here today.He was 92. Patwa was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior party leaders reached the hospital.

The state government has announced a three-day mourning after Patwa’s death.

Patwa, 92, served as the state’s chief minister twice — first from January 20, 1980, to February 17, 1980, as a member of the Janata Party, and second from March 5, 1990, to December 15, 1992, as a leader of the BJP.

He was an Indian statesman and also served as a Cabinet minister in the government of India led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Patwa’s death and said in a series of tweets: “Saddened on the passing away of Shri Sunder Lal Patwa. He was a hardworking and dedicated leader whose good work as MP CM will be remembered. Shri Sunder Lal Patwa strengthened the BJP and was always admired by Karyakartas. My thoughts are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”