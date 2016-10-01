Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda sits on indefinite hunger strike against Supreme Court’s Cauvery verdict

Bengaluru, Oct 01: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda began an indefinite hunger strike in protest against the latest order of the Supreme Court with regard to the sharing of Cauvery river waters between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Gowda said that Karnataka is not a habitual offender and its people have been suffering because of this impasse for the last 130 years. “The issue started in 1893. If there is no rain, how can we release water monthly, weekly? Let the people of this country judge whether we are habitual offenders, or whether Tamil Nadu is intimidating. We made a humble request to send the same monitoring committee to visit Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These are all the issues which need debate in the Parliament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened an all-party meeting in Bengaluru today to discuss the future course of action.