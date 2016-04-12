Ex-Real Madrid footballer Pedro de Felipe dies at 71

Madrid, April 12: Former Real Madrid defender Pedro de Felipe died here aged 71, the Spanish football club announced on Tuesday.

De Felipe, who was born in Madrid in 1944, won the European Cup in 1966, five La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey during his successful career with Real Madrid, reports Efe.

De Felipe played a total of 170 games and was one of the most prominent defenders for Real Madrid which dominated the Spanish football in the 1960s.