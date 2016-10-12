Ex-security guard confesses to Goa perfumer’s rape and murder

PANAJI,Oct12: Former security guard of Goa perfumer Monica Ghurde’s residential complex has confessed to raping and killing her, a senior police officer has said.

Ms Ghurde’s body was found tied to her bed at her rented apartment in Goa’s Sangolda village on October 5.

The accused Rajkumar Singh, 21, arrested from a Bengaluru hotel on October 8, was traced by police through Ms Ghurde’s ATM card, which he used at several locations.

“The accused has confessed to the crime. He has told the Investigating Officer that for two days he took refuge on the terrace of the building where Monica lived before forcibly entering her flat on October 5 evening,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Vimal Gupta told reporters.

In more chilling details, which police said was revealed during his interrogation, Rajkumar, after forcefully entering the house, overpowered Ms Ghurde at knife point and when she lost consciousness, tied her to a bed.

The accused then sexually abused Ms Ghurde before strangling her and smothering her face with a pillow.

He also took Ms Gurde’s phone, some cash and her ATM cards.

Police said Rajkumar, a native of Punjab’s Bhatinda was vengeful towards Ms Ghurde after he had lost his job as the complex’s security guard in July, following complaints from Ms Ghurde and other residents.

“The accused was attracted towards Monica since the day she inquired about availability of a flat in the complex and later followed her movements when she started residing there. After his duty as a security guard, he would wash cars of the residents, including that of Monica,” the Mr Gupta said.

Ms Ghurde’s lost umbrella was found on him among other charges.

Mr Gupta said the security agency who employed Rajkumar also refused his two month’s salary amounting to Rs. 22,000.

The accused planned the crime after not being able to persuade Ms Ghurde to take her complaint back or find another job, the officer said.

Rajkumar was brought to Goa on transit remand and produced in a court of a Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday which has reminded him to a seven days in police custody.