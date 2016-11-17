Exchanging old notes limited to Rs 2000 from Friday, BJP MLA Bhawani Singh supports Opposition 

New Delhi, November 17: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said that the limit for exchanging old notes with new notes from banks has been reduced from Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 2,000 from Friday. Four days ago, the withdrawal limit from bank was raised from Rs. 4,000 to Rs 10000. While, a BJP MLA from Rajasthan’s Kota Bhawani Singh has come forward with new claims hitting the demonitisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the demonitisation is intended to curb the menace of black money, it affected a majority of people and those who are not familiar with banking and the affairs related to it. As this is the wedding season in our country, the note ban had lead to crises for families where they have planned for a wedding. Now families can withdraw Rs. 2.5 lakh for weddings, from one account.

With the new limitation in exchanging old notes, more people would get chance to exchange banned Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Farmers can withdraw up to Rs. 25,000 a week against loans sanctioned to them to buy seeds and fertilizers and against the amount credited to their accounts.

After demonitisation the political parties have taken it as a right time to attack the Narendar Modi Government. The government’s sudden decision to pull out the high value currency notes from circulation to stop the circulation of black or untaxed money has driven people to a chaos. Since November 8, the opposition started allegations that it was a poorly planned move.

BJP MLA Bhawani Singh claimed that business tycoons, Ambani, Adani and Attram Shattram had knew that the government is heading towards a ban on th e high value currencies like 500 and 1000.

This became a set back to the Government while the Opposition is in an attacking mode. The Oppsition is making the maximum utility of the situation.

The BJP MLAs revelation has added more trouble to the ruling Government as the Opposition is blaming the government about its sudden banning of the big value currency, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people.

BJP MLA Bhawani Singh is not the only one who has accused the Narendra Modi Government. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also accused Government for informing their own people about the move before it is implemented.