Exclusive: Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera to be replaced soon

Thiruvananthapuram, December 22: Lokanath Behera, Director General, Department of Police would be removed form the current post. According to sources, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Jacob Thomas would be considered to replace Behera.

Reportedly, the Kerala Government itself would make necessary arrangements to sent DGP Lokanath Behera for deputation in the Central Government cadre. It was estimated that, the documentation of Behera’s deputation would be completed by the end of January. The new appointment to the post would be made only after Behera goes for deputation. There are chances for him to get deputation at the CBI or at the NIA.

Loakanath Behera is an acceptable person in the Central Government. Moreover, he has experience working with CBI and NIA. As Behera is well trained in the modern technologies and is having a good career record showing capabilities to prove cases would also help him in this regard. He had investigated several cases of the National Investigation Agency. He is also in close ally with the CBI and NIA by being their advisory.

The Central Government has decided to reinforce the Central Investigation Agencies by including officers with ability and experience. The Home MInistry as well as the Defence Ministry has already activated its move for attaining the same.

Lokanath Behera, who was junior in service, was appointed as the DGP of Kerala when the LDF government came in to reign after removing T.P.Senkumar. Senkumar had opposed this move and had approached the Tribunal against this appointment. But the Governmaent remained unchanged in its attitude as Behera was acceptable to CPM.

But certain actions of Behera on some recent issues has invited dissatisfaction from the CPM. The action taken in relation with insulting National Anthem, increased violence in the police force and the partiality alleged in imposing UAPA; all these paved the way to the new decision.