Exercise regularly and avoid poor diet to keep osteoarthritis away.

Washington DC/USA, May 13: You may want to hit the gym immediately and avoid poor diet as according to a recent study, these lifestyle changes can ward osteoarthritis off.

During the expert review, researchers from the University of Surrey identified a crucial link between metabolism and osteoarthritis. Metabolic changes, caused by a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle, trigger the genetic reprogramming of cells in the body and joints.

Such metabolic changes impact upon the cells ability to produce energy, forcing it to generate alternative sources to function. The stress this places on cells leads to the overproduction of glucose, which when not used for energy transforms into lactic acid, which is difficult for the body to flush out. Abnormal levels of this acid in the body leads to the inflammation of the joint’s cartilage which impedes on movement and causes pain.

By identifying metabolic changes in cells, it is potentially possible to control or significantly slow down the symptoms of osteoarthritis, alleviating the suffering of millions of people.

Currently, there is no effective treatment for osteoarthritis, with only painkillers available to treat symptoms and no known cure.

Lead author Ali Mobasheri said that osteoarthritis has been known as the ‘wear and tear disease’ for too long and it has been assumed that it is part and parcel of getting older. However, this is not the case as the study shows that people can control and prevent the onset of this painful condition.

The research is published in the Nature Reviews Rheumatology. (ANI)