Exercises can really be boring sometimes, Make your’s one super fun!

Exercises can really be boring sometimes, especially when there’s lack of motivation.

Hence Kiran Krishnakumar, a Delhi based fitness trainer shared some tips to make your workout regime fun, riveting and enjoyable!

Ditch the stationary!

Step machines, stationary bikes and treadmills have never really been that conducive to working out, especially if you have been working out for a long time or have a tendency of getting bored easily. Instead, let’s get out of the rut and try an alternative instead. Have you tried jogging in a swimming pool? If not, try it today! If yes, top that up with a Zumba in a pool or take the good old skipping rope and this time do double jumps.

Let the music play!

What’s your workout song? Or do you have a complete playlist? If you are bored of working out, chances are you need to either find your own workout playlist or update the same. And you needn’t stick to a particular set of gym songs. From rock anthems (Metallica?) to pop music (Rude? Lean On?) to Honey Singh or Bollywood songs, anything that works for you, gets you in the groove and makes working out feel more like a high power party, is perfect.

Get Gym Buddies!

There are two ways to make sure you stick by the gym membership and be motivated to pursue the workout. Either make friends at the gym or take your friends to the gym. The lives today are tough, and we seem to be always fighting a deadline and hence, catching up with your chums might take a backseat if you have to leave office on time to hit the gym. Sometimes, the same routine may also make it difficult to catch up with all the friends.

Make TV your Gym-buddy!

Are you addicted to some TV shows? As much as you may not want to admit it, but if you spend your weekends glued to the TV screen and packet of crisps, let it now become your battleground against the calories and the lethargy. Put a stepping machine or a treadmill in your living room and exercise while you are getting your daily dose of TV. In fact, the good old remedy of ditching the remote, getting up and moving each time you need to change a channel or volume, also works.

Try Outdoors.

Working out isn’t limited to the four walls of the gymnasium. Look around for bicycling trails, trekking, rafting or other outdoor activities. You should ideally be looking if there is a river, canyons or scenic landmarks nearby. Besides, since these locations make up for a perfect romantic spot, you may take your partner along and turn it into a weekend of amazing workout and romance.

“On a parting note, as you follow these tips of making work out fun, don’t also forget to incentivize yourself. If you are working our religiously and meeting the goals you have set out for yourself, don’t hold yourself back. Have a bar of dark chocolate, dig in to crisps with a cheesy dip, or simply pamper yourself with a spa appointment. You know what motivates you – simply use it to keep yourself motivated,” Krishnakumar added.

