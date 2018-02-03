Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins

Kiev, February 03: Exiled Ukrainian artists Daria Marchenko and Daniel Green have made a seven-foot-tall portrait of US President Donald Trump using coins and poker chips.

The artists have named the portrait -‘The Face of Money’ and they said that they chose coins and chips as the primary raw material for the art piece as the president is only capable of talking about money.

“He only talks about money. We have bigger problems like nuclear war and climate change. To me, it looks like he is rich but he is cheap,” Green said.

The artists said that the exhibit is an attempt to express the fact that there are larger issues posing threat to humanity and when Trump talks about money, the problem of money seems petty.

Trump’s face is embellished with hundreds of pennies. The artist has also created a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, using bullet shells.

They said that the portrait of Trump took three months to make which was half the time spent on Putin’s portrait.