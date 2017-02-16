Exit poll: Fixed responsibility for breach, Dainik Jagran tells poll officer

EC to file FIR against Dainik Jagran for running exit polls.

Lucknow Feb 16: Dainik Jagran has written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), stating that the exit poll uploaded on its website on February 11 was approved by Varun Sharma, deputy editor of Jagran’s English website and “appropriate action’ has been initiated against him.

According to sources, Ashutosh Shukla, Dainik Jagran’s state editor in UP, wrote to the CEO Tuesday, clarifying that the editorial team of the newspaper had nothing to do with the decision to carry the exit poll. He also informed that the management had taken note of the “breach’ and Sharma was held responsible.

Sharma was among the editors whose homes were raided by UP Police late Monday night after the Election Commission ordered election officers of 15 districts to lodge separate criminal cases against the editorial heads of Dainik Jagran for uploading an exit poll on its website on the first phase of polling held in the state last week. Online editor of the Hindi daily, Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, was arrested Tuesday and later granted bail by a local court.

