Exit polls: BJP will win UP, Goa, Manipur; Congress in Punjab

New Delhi, March 09: The India Today-Axis My India Exit Polls for Punjab: Congress is the winner with between 62 to 71 seats. Akali Dal-BJP combine gets just 4 to 7 seats, while the AAP a close second with between 42-51 seats. Total seats 117.

India News exit polls: SAD decimated with just 7 seats, Cong and AAP share 55 each.

The nepotism and corruption allegations on ruling Shiromani Akali Dal will see it unable to retain its hold on the state.

Uttar Pradesh: The NDTV India News-MRC exit poll figures: Uttar Pradesh: BJP (185), SP+Congress (120), BSP 90, Others: 8, out of a total of 403 seats.

TIMES NOW-VMR: BJP+ : 190-210, SP+Cong: 110-130, BSP: 57-74, Others: 8

GOA: India TV-C Voter: BJP+: 15-21, Cong: 12-18, AAP: 0-4

MANIPUR: India TV-C Voter BJP: 25-31, Congress: 17-23, Others: 9-15

The Election Commission has prohibited exit polls for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections till 5.30 pm today. This follows the death of the Samajwadi Party candidate for the Alapur seat, in the wake of which polling, originally scheduled for 27 February, has been pushed back to Thursday, an official said.

State Chief Electoral Officer T. Venkatesh said that if any media organisation published or broadcast exit polls before the stipulated deadline it would be treated as violation of the Model Code of Conduct and strictly dealt with.