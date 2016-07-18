Expectant Moms Immortalise This Phase of Your Life, Through Maternity Shoots

July 18 : Digital and mobile cameras have greatly altered the lifestyle of Indians who now desire that each precious moment of their existence be frozen in time. On every occasion while professionals do a good job, many amateurs click away to their hearts content. Since each milestone from birth to death gets filmed why should pregnant women shy away? Yes they are now breaking barriers.

Highly inspired by glamorous models who proudly display their bumps while sashaying down the ramp, ordinary women are taking initiatives to immortalize those “nine months” of their lives. Maternity shoots is the newest fad among parents-to-be in metros like Kolkata. Established commercial photographers are virtually on their toes — conducting several maternity shoots almost every week. Why a maternity shoot? According to experts, these shoots provide the would-be mothers a sense of eternal beauty and joy.

A spokeswoman of Niddledy Noodledy, a company that undertakes bumps- to-babies photo sessions, says “During such shoots we capture everything -from what a mother craves for, to shared dreams surrounding the child, to a father’s desire for a princess. These shoots define a couple’s hidden desires for the baby. Every mom is clicked when she is spotted enjoying some of the happiest moments of her life.” Ace photographer Abhijit Dwibedi was quoted as saying, “These days most couples prefer one child. The families are nuclear. We now believe in capturing memories.

When the kid will grow up, he/she will get to see how excited the parents were to have him/her in their life.” Another maternity photographer Raja Das feels it is important to make a mom feel beautiful. “It is very important to tell the mom how wonderful she looks and remind her how amazing the creation of life is. This is one of the reasons why the craze for maternity shoots is increasing day by day.” It is becoming evident that the families of pregnant women are coming out in support of such maternity photo sessions.

There are several reasons behind this. By and large couples who opt for maternity and newborn shoots are affluent, liberal, well-travelled and familiar with international trends. Social media too plays a key role.Twitter is full of pictures of celebrity moms flaunting their bumps. Quite naturally netizens who can afford such expensive photo sessions would certainly give it a try. At an emotional level, participation of spouse and all family members in such photo sessions infuses a sense of togetherness and affection. What else would desirable?

Couples going in for maternity photo session prefer outdoor locales particularly neat landscapes well maintained places. Their views are endorsed by the photographers who prefer touches of green since it enhances the quality of the photographs. Lens men on their part prefer to use props to heighten the quality of their creation. Some photographers provide the props while others ask the clients to arrange theirs Props include almost everything from stuffed toys to pictures to items of furniture to artifacts and personal effects.

Let’s shout at all moms-to- be : Are you interested?