Expectations at its heights, Narendra Modi likely to deliver an ultimatum to Islamabad, from Kozhikode today

Kozhikode, September 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a public rally on the Calicut beach. This will be the first public speech of the Prime Minister after the September 18 Uri attack that left 18 soldiers dead.

After claiming diplomatic victory over Pakistan at the United Nations amid deteriorating bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to send a strong message to Islamabad from Kozhikode.

On Friday night, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that the Uri terror attack could be the result of a “reaction” of the people to the situation in Kashmir as he criticised India for blaming his country “without any evidence”.

The three-day conclave began on Friday here with a meeting of party office-bearers and state presidents to finalise the resolutions to be passed by the BJP National Council.

BJP sources said a resolution condemning the terror attack on the Indian Army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s role in it would be passed.

“We are also waiting to hear what he says on Pakistan and Uri,” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS.

He said the National Council will discuss security concerns sparked by the Uri bloodbath.

Hussain said the Modi government was on the right direction and was sure to take every step to corner Pakistan and end terrorism.

“We are a strong economy. We initiated talks with Pakistan and this was the reason the whole world is supporting India and Pakistan has been isolated,” he said.

At the venue, a giant poster quotes party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya’s views on Kashmir.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India and there will not be any compromise on this,” Upadhyaya had said in 1968. He had also said that even the UN won’t be allowed to interfere in Kashmir.

The National Council meet, dedicated to Upadhyaya, would conclude on September 25, the day the late leader was born.