Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa meets HM Rajnath Singh; seeks CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

New Delhi, Dec 20: AIADMK Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Monday and submitted a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In her four-page petition, she urged Rajnath to order an investigation by an ‘independent and impartial agency’.

She called it an “exceptional situation, having ramifications throughout the state of Tamil Nadu.”

“The matter requires an independent investigation, which should be monitored by retired judges other than the state,” she said.

Since the death of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala Pushpa has been raising doubts saying: “We have lost faith in the Tamil Nadu government. The entire Tamil community in the world is expecting the Central government to bring justice to the issue and establish truth.”

She also alleged that persons who were present near Jayalalithaa at the time of her death had faced serious allegations that they were trying to eliminate Jaya and had been evicted out of her house years ago.

Sasiakala, in her petition, questioned the absence of any photograph or video of Jayalalithaa during her hospital days till her death.

Rajnath Singh is said to have considered the petition and agreed to issue directions on it.