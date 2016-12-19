Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa smells ‘foul play’ behind Jayalalithaa’s death

New Delhi, Dec 19: A day after filing a petition in Supreme Court, demanding a probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s J. Jayalalithaa, expelled Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) parliamentarian Sasikala Pushpa on Monday said that proper inquiry should be done as the people of Tamil Nadu want to know the actual reason of Jayalalithaa’s death.
Pushpa filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court earlier on Sunday urging the Apex Court to order for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mysterious and suspicious death of J. Jayalalithaa.
“Tamil Nadu people, entire nation wish to know what happened to the late chief minister. The CM of a state has been foul played like this is a million dollar question. I just want to take this matter to SC to get justice,” she told ANI adding that it was suspected by Tamil people that her close ally might have done something.
“I could not get justice from Tamil Nadu government so, I directly filed the writ at the apex court stating that we need justice and I have made Apollo hospital and chief secretary as respondents,” she added.
“I filed a writ petition at Supreme Court regarding the mysterious death of Amma. Right from the day September 22 when she has been admitted at Apollo hospital stating that she has dehydration and fever and after that when it has been announced that she is dead till that complete judicial inquiry should be done. Initial enquiry is to be done by the CBI. The case has been filed at SC,” Pushpa said.
“Amma is not an individual person but public person. Even if public property is not getting justice in the world then nobody can,” she added.

