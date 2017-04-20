Expelled BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav says his fight is for soldiers

Rewari (Haryana), Apr 20: A day after the Border Security Force (BSF) dismissed the man behind the viral video of poor food conditions for the army, Tej Bahadur Yadav on Thursday said his fight is for all the soldiers of Indian Army, adding that he is confident of getting justice.

“I have given solid proof of the food they are serving, but I didn’t get justice. I will go to the court. I am confident of getting justice from there. I will fight for the soldiers till my last breath. Complaints had come earlier as well but no one paid attention to that. It was my duty to reveal it to the government authorities,” Tej Bahadur Yadav told to news agency ANI.

“I am raised my voice so that the coming generation does not face the same situation in the army” Tej Bahadur Yadav said.

“The army officials had kept me locked and I was not allowed to talk to even my family. I was given my phone when I went to the court,” Tej Bahadur Yadav added.

The army man Tej Bahadur Yadav, look like disappointed, earlier in the day requested the central government to support him and asserted that if he did not get the support, he would move the judiciary.

Tej Bahadur Yadav yesterday said that he will move the High Court over the matter and seek justice from there.

Yadav received his dismissal orders from the Army yesterday and moved out of the cantonment with his belongings in a three-ton truck.

The Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) dismissed Tej Bahadur Yadav from service for posting a video regarding substandard food being served to the army jawans.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was found guilty of all the charges and awarded dismissal from service.

As per the Border Security Force (BSF) Act and Rules, he can now submit a petition or appeal against the punishment to the higher headquarters within three months.

During the proceedings, all opportunities were given to the individual for his defense.

Tej Bahadur Yadav had earlier uploaded a video about the quality of food in Border Security Force (BSF) camp which had gone viral on social media.

In the video that had sparked a nationwide outrage, Tej Bahadur Yadav, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal, was seen exposing the rot in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting basic three square meals.

(With Agency Inputs)